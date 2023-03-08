Tottenham now offered chance to sign Manuel Ugarte this summer











Tottenham Hotspur have now been offered the chance to sign Sporting CP midfielder Manuel Ugarte this summer.

The report from Mundo Deportivo suggests the 21-year-old could be on the move before next season.

Ugarte is one of the most exciting young midfielders in Europe.

Already a senior Uruguay international, Ugarte established himself in Sporting CP’s first team at the end of last season.

Such was his potential at the club, they were happy to sell Joao Palhinha to Fulham last summer.

Palhinha has gone on to quickly establish himself as one of the best defensive midfielders in the Premier League.

He currently tops the tackling charts, and Ugarte is very much cut from the same cloth.

Photo by CARLOS COSTA/AFP via Getty Images

According to FBRef, Ugarte is in the top one per cent of midfielders for tackles per 90 minutes across a number of the world’s best leagues.

Tottenham are now among the clubs who have been offered the chance to sign Ugarte.

He would be the latest young midfielder competing for a place in Antonio Conte’s side.

Tottenham offered chance to sign tough tackling Ugarte

The report from Mundo Deportivo suggests that Ugarte’s form is ‘not going unnoticed’ across Europe right now.

His agent, Jorge Mendes, is offering him to a number of clubs, including Tottenham, Newcastle and Wolves.

He currently has a release clause of €60m [£53.4m], and it’s unlikely Sporting would let him go for much below that figure.

It would be a surprise to see Tottenham enter the market for another central midfielder.

Rodrigo Bentancur and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg have established themselves as two of Tottenham’s most important players.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

Oliver Skipp and Pape Matar Sarr are both great up-and-coming midfielders who have impressed in recent weeks.

Tottenham may have been offered the chance to sign Ugarte due to Bentancur’s recent injury.

His fellow Uruguayan has been ruled out for the rest of the season, and may not be back until November.

If Spurs aren’t convinced he’ll be able to reach the heights of his season again, a move for Ugarte makes sense.

Otherwise, that money may be better spent elsewhere.

Show all