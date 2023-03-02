Report: Jack Wilshere could convince PL star to join Arsenal instead of Man United











Arsenal and Manchester United are both said to be interested in signing Declan Rice this summer, and the Gunners could have an edge in the race for his signature.

Mikel Arteta’s side are having an unbelievable season. They are five points clear of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table, and there’s a good chance they’ll win it.

Irrespective of what happens this season, Arsenal will be on the market for a new midfielder in the summer, and Rice, who has been branded as an ‘unbelievable‘ player, is reportedly their top transfer target.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Jack Wilshere could convince Declan Rice to join Arsenal instead of Man United

Declan Rice is one of the best midfielders in the Premier League.

The Englishman has been outstanding for West Ham United and England over the years, and he’s almost guaranteed to leave the Hammers this summer when he enters the final year of his contract.

The Daily Mail claim that Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea are all possible options for Rice.

The Blues’ struggles this season suggest they will not be in the Champions League next campaign. That could rule them out of the race, which leaves the Gunners and Erik ten Hag’s side in the equation.

The report claims that Jack Wilshere, who is the Arsenal U18s manager, is still good friends with Rice, and the Gunners hero could convince the West Ham man to pick the Emirates Stadium club over Chelsea, Manchester United or any other side in the country.

“It has been pointed out to Sportsmail that the Wilshere-factor could well be an influencer as Rice decides his next destination,” the outlet writes.

Rice previously claimed that he and Wilshere are ‘best friends’. The Arsenal U18s boss echoed a similar sentiment a couple of years ago too.

TBR View:

Apart from Manchester City, Arsenal are the most attractive Premier League option for most players in the world at the moment.

Arteta has transformed this Gunners side with a number of young players who are playing at the highest level. They could beat Manchester City to the title this time as well, which shows how good they are.

Rice, who is still fairly young himself, is already among the best midfielders in the country. Under a manager like Arteta, his game could reach a whole new level in the coming years.

It will be interesting to see how this pans out, but if Wilshere can convince Rice to join Arsenal, he’ll be a much bigger fan favourite at the Emirates than he already is.

Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images

