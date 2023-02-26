Jack Wilshere sends one-word message to Arsenal target Declan Rice after West Ham goal











Jack Wilshere has shared a joke with West Ham United captain Declan Rice amid interest from Arsenal in the midfielder.

Declan Rice scored his first league goal of the season as the Hammers finally recorded a much-needed victory.

The midfielder took to Instagram to celebrate his side’s 4-0 win over Nottingham Forest yesterday.

The ‘unbelievable’ midfielder scored West Ham’s third goal as they ran riot against the newly promoted side.

A whirlwind 15 minutes in the second-half earned David Moyes’s team a vital three points.

Declan Rice’s strike from outside the box put the game to bed and allowed West Ham fans to finally celebrate a home win.

Jack Wilshere enjoyed Rice’s goal, and the Arsenal under-18s coach even had a slight joke with the England international.

The pair could be set to enjoy a lot more time together if Arsenal act on their reported interest.

Rice posted a picure of him celebrating his goal on Instagram, and mimicking his pose with an emoji.

Jack Wilshere simply commented, ‘Finally’ on his post, suggesting the midfielder should have scored much sooner this season.

Arsenal coach Jack Wilshere comments on Declan Rice’s Instagram. Cr. (declanrice) © 2023 INSTAGRAM FROM META.

The pair played together 12 times at West Ham, as Rice broke into the first-team.

He’s never looked back since, and was handed the captain’s armband after Mark Noble’s retirement last summer.

The England international made his intentions clear during the World Cup that he had Champions League ambitions.

Arsenal certainly look like they could make those dreams a reality next season, given their current league position.

Journalist Ben Jacobs recently suggested Arsenal are in pole position to sign Rice next summer.

The Gunners are desperate to add another high-quality midfielder to their ranks.

They missed out on Moises Caicedo in January, but Rice now looks like their top target.

Arsenal may be asking Jack Wilshere to have a word with Rice, as the pair are clearly quite close.

The Arsenal academy graduate went viral for scaring Rice during their time together at West Ham.

It could give Arsenal’s social media team an idea for a potential unveiling in the summer if the move goes through.

