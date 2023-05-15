Report: Howe wants Newcastle to sign 'special' £45m Europa League winner over Szoboszlai











Newcastle might be keen on signing Hungarian star Dominik Szoboszlai but Eddie Howe would much rather the club land Conor Gallagher.

That’s according to the Daily Mail, who report that Gallagher is Eddie Howe’s number one choice in terms of midfield signings this summer.

The Chelsea midfielder could be on his way out of Stamford Bridge as part of a major summer overhaul.

Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Newcastle want to sign Conor Gallagher

Interest in Gallagher has been well documented. Newcastle, as well as Liverpool, are seen as two of the main clubs keen on landing the Chelsea man.

For Newcastle, recent reports have seen Hungarian attacking midfielder Szoboszlai linked with a move to the northeast.

But The Mail is claiming that Newcastle boss Howe wants his board to go and get Gallagher instead.

Szoboszlai is seen by the club as a player who can add excitement and goals to the team. But Howe, it seems, wants the battling qualities and energy levels of England man Gallagher.

Lauded as a ‘special‘ talent, Gallagher has been a mini beacon of light in a dismal Chelsea season. However, he is one of a number of players expected to be sold by Todd Boehly in the summer. The Blues rejected £45m offers in January, but he could now be moved on.

TBR’s View: Perfect fit at Newcastle

It would be a big move for Gallagher to move from London to Newcastle. New surroundings, new manager, and a completely different fan base.

But really, it looks the ideal move. Gallagher has done quite well for Chelsea this season. He’s played well, worked hard, and showed some nice touches in a struggling team.

For Newcastle, this summer is about getting the right names and faces in to take them to the next level. Gallagher has experience of being at a big club. He’s won trophies, and at just 23, can improve further.

All in all, this transfer would make plenty of sense for everyone.