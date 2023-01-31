Liverpool Transfer News: Conor Gallagher surprise name on Klopp's radar











Liverpool are keeping an eye on Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher on deadline day, despite Jurgen Klopp insisting no signings were due.

The Reds have signed Cody Gakpo this month but have been desperate for a midfielder too. A number of names have been linked, but Klopp said at the weekend he was done in the window.

However, The Daily Mail has suggested that Chelsea’s Gallagher is a player Liverpool like. The England World Cup squad member is attracting attention from Everton and Newcastle, too.

Photo by Chris Lee – Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Gallagher has been playing recently and isn’t keen on leaving Chelsea. But with a potential deal for Enzo Fernandez in place, he might well be forced out.

Midfield is known to be Liverpool’s key focus in 2023. They are big on Jude Bellingham, while Matheus Nunes from Wolves is a player they’re expected to sign in the summer. A lack of Champions League football, though, could derail their transfer hopes.

TBR’s View: Gallagher would suit Liverpool

One of the accusations labelled at Liverpool this season is they’ve lacked energy in midfield. It’s a trait they’ve always had under Jurgen Klopp and it seems to have gone a bit.

Gallagher would bring that. He is all action in the middle, bringing tackling, energy, and presence to the midfield.

Of all the clubs linked, Liverpool would arguably benefit most right now from his signing.