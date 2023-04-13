Report: How much Ansu Fati will cost Arsenal this summer











Ansu Fati could make a shock exit from Barcelona this summer, and Arsenal are among the clubs reportedly interested in his services.

The Gunners have done a brilliant job of signing young players and turning them into stars over the last few years. They have one of the youngest sides in the world but are still leading the Premier League title race.

The Emirates seems like the perfect place for talented young players to come and develop. Fati, who is a truly ‘spectacular‘ player, could be the next one.

Arsenal could sign Ansu Fati from Barcelona for £50m

Ansu Fati was once one of Barcelona’s most talented young players. The Catalans believed in him so much that they handed him Lionel Messi’s iconic number 10 shirt after the Argentine left the club.

Fati, 20, is still a fine talent, but following multiple injuries over the last few years, he has fallen down the pecking order at Camp Nou under Xavi.

The Spaniard has played just over 1500 minutes of football all season. He’s clearly not too pleased about that situation, and rumours have linked him with a move away from Barcelona.

Arsenal are among the clubs said to be interested in Fati, and Dean Jones’ report on GiveMeSport reveals that Barca could consider selling him for just £50 million – even though he has an £846 million release clause in his contract.

Barcelona need to sell a couple of big names to buy two players themselves, and the report claims that Fati could be one of those who’ll be sold.

TBR View:

Fati is a phenomenal young player.

The 20-year-old, despite only starting 13 games in all competitions, has directly been involved in 10 goals this season. He has the potential to become an absolute superstar in the coming years, but his injury history is a concern.

Fati has missed 86 games for Barcelona since the start of the 2019/20 campaign. He has had 11 different issues over that period, which is really worrying for interested clubs.

However, if Arsenal’s medical team will give Fati the all-clear, he would be a really good signing.

