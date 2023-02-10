Fabrizio Romano makes Ansu Fati claim amid Arsenal, Liverpool and Man United links











Fabrizio Romano claims Arsenal, Manchester United and Liverpool are all interested in signing Barcelona youngster Ansu Fati this summer.

The 20-year-old Spaniard is one of the brightest talents in Europe. He became a star when he burst onto the scene at the Camp Nou in the 2019/20 campaign, but things haven’t been great for the youngster this season.

That has given rise to rumours about a potential exit this summer, and the three biggest clubs in England – Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal – are all reportedly tracking him.

Photo by Steve Christo – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Just this week, Cadena Cope reported that Arsenal and Manchester United had both contacted Ansu Fati‘s agent Jorge Mendes to enquire about his situation.

The Spaniard has started just nine games for Barcelona in all competitions this term. That’s not bad for a 20-year-old, but Fati is a special talent, and he’s not too happy with the situation.

Romano has now shared the latest on Fati, and he has claimed that Arsenal, Manchester United and Liverpool are not just tracking him, but they’re ‘well informed’ about his situation as well.

Bayern Munich, however, aren’t in the race, as things stand.

Romano just tweeted: “Premier League clubs, tracking Ansu Fati situation for next summer. Manchester United, Arsenal, Liverpool well informed. Bayern, currently not working on it.

“Barcelona insist they want to keep Ansu — second part of the season will be crucial.”

TBR View:

If Arsenal, Liverpool or Manchester United are presented with an opportunity to sign Ansu Fati, they shouldn’t think twice.

The 20-year-old Spain international is arguably the best forward of his age in La Liga at the moment. He is a ‘spectacular‘ talent who has the potential to become a superstar in the coming years.

Mikel Arteta, Jurgen Klopp and Erik ten Hag have all proven how good they are with respect to developing talented young players. They’d all be excellent managers for young Fati to work under.

However, whether Barcelona will allow him to leave easily this summer is the big question.

Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images

