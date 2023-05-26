Report: 'Great' manager wanted by Tottenham has now turned down the chance to take another job











Tottenham target Marco Silva has been the subject of plenty of interest recently, but he’s now turned down one job offer.

Indeed, the Portuguese manager was reportedly offered the Al-Ahli job this week, but the 45-year-old is not keen to move to Saudi Arabia at this point in his career according to The Standard.

Rest assured, Silva would have earned an absolute fortune over in the Gulf, but he’s not ready to give up managing at the very highest level just yet.

Silva may have turned down this deal in order to stay at Fulham, but he could also have another job that may be on the horizon in his mind.

Indeed, Silva has been strongly linked with Tottenham, and he may have the big contract at Spurs on his mind when turning down the chance to go and earn the big bucks in Saudi Arabia.

The ‘great’ manager has also been linked to West Ham, so he has no shortage of options within London.

As you can imagine, Fulham are very keen to keep Silva at Craven Cottage, and a new contract offer is apparently being prepared.

The Whites may well face an uphill battle to keep their manager, and they know better than most that gaffers can be quick to jump ship when their stock is on the up.

Scott Parker left Fulham just two years ago amid an offer from Bournemouth, while Roy Hodgson famously left the Cottagers high and dry back in 2010 when he accepted an offer to become Liverpool’s new manager.

Whether or not Silva will follow that trend and leave west London for north London remains to be seen, but Fulham will not be in any rush to let him go.

