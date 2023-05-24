'He is very happy': Vice-Chairman doesn't think his 'great' manager will be leaving for Tottenham“











Marco Silva has been linked with a move away from Fulham in recent weeks, but Tony Khan believes that his manager is going to stay at the west London club.

Speaking to The Athletic, the Whites’ Vice-Chairman spoke about Silva’s future, and he claimed that the Portuguese gaffer is very happy at Fulham and that he’s positive about his chances of staying at Craven Cottage.

Of course, this comes against a backdrop of interest from both Tottenham and West Ham United, but Khan believes that his boss will not be crossing the London divide anytime soon.

Silva staying

Khan shared his verdict on Silva.

“I have so much praise for Marco,” says Khan.

“So much great stuff has happened since he came here. We have a coach who likes being at Fulham. The players like the coach, the coach likes the players. And for me personally, it has been the most fun I have had.”

“It has all come together for a really special moment and I am very positive about Marco (staying). He is very happy at Fulham, and all of us are very happy with him. We want that to continue, hopefully for a very long time.”

Great news for Fulham

Marco Silva is re-establishing himself as one of the Premier League’s top managers, and the fact that Khan thinks he’ll stay at Craven Cottage is great news for Fulham.

Indeed, Silva has transformed this Fulham team after a drab spell under Scott Parker, and if the transfer window goes well this summer, a European push isn’t out of the question.

Of course, Silva may have visions of managing a club of Spurs’ size, but at the age of just 45, he has plenty of time to build his reputation further before taking a job of that stature.

