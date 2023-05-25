Report: Club are now panicking, they think Spurs could come and pinch their 'great' manager











There is worry within Fulham about their manager.

According to TeamTalk, Fulham are starting to panic about the prospect of Tottenham coming and pinching Marco Silva from them.

Tony Khan stated this week in The Athletic that he was confident that Silva would stay at Craven Cottage, but after a whirlwind 24 hours at Tottenham that has seen Arne Slot turn down the chance to become their new manager, the feeling inside Fulham has changed.

The report does note that Fulham do still feel a sense of calmness around Silva’s future, but panic is starting to set in in some ways and they are now desperate to get their ‘great’ gaffer to agree new terms.

Fulham may be right to be worried about Silva. After all, Spurs do have a history of taking some of their greatest figures such as Ryan Sessegnon, Clint Dempsey and Mousa Dembele over the years.

As much as the 45-year-old is proving to be an absolutely brilliant manager, it has to be said that he doesn’t have a reputation for being the most loyal manager in world football.

Indeed, no sooner was he through the door at Watford was he fluttering his eyes at Everton, and while Fulham have had a tremendous season under his tutelage, the chance to go and manage a team like Tottenham could well appeal to Silva.

Of course though, Silva is well aware that the grass isn’t always greener. His time at Everton affected his stock so much so that he had to drop down to the Championship for his next job in English football, while he will be acutely aware of the situation across west London this season that saw Graham Potter go from hero to zero in the coaching world.

Whether or not Tottenham do actually go for Silva or not remains to be seen, but there is seemingly a growing feeling within Fulham that their cross-city rivals may well take Silva away from them.

