Report from Italy has just shared some huge Wilfried Gnonto news for Leeds United and Everton fans

Everton came back in for Leeds United star Wilfried Gnonto today, but if the latest report from Italy is to be believed, Whites fans can breathe a sigh of relief.

The talented winger has long been a target for Everton. They pushed really hard to sign him, but it looked like the deal was dead a few days ago. However, the Toffees returned for talks today, thus striking fear in Leeds’ hearts.

Sport Italia have shared the latest.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Wilfriend Gnonto set to stay Leeds United despite Everton interest

Leeds United have been extremely busy over the last few days, and today hasn’t been any different.

The Whites’ focus has been on incomings, and they have done pretty well on that front, sealing deals for Glen Kamara, Ilia Gruev, Joel Piroe and Djed Spence on loan in recent days.

Daniel Farke would’ve been very happy with the business his side had done going into transfer deadline day, but news of Everton coming back in to try and sign Wilfried Gnonto would’ve caused some concern.

It has been no secret that the Italian has wanted to leave the club, and reports have claimed that he has even agreed personal terms with Everton.

Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images

The Toffees have been trying hard, but if a report from Gnonto’s home country is now to be believed, he is all set to stay at Elland Road.

Sport Italia write: “Wilfried Gnonto moves away from Everton.

“According to what was gathered by the SPORTITALIA editorial team, the attacker should ultimately remain at Leeds.”

This is massive news for Leeds fans and Farke, and they will be hoping nothing changes from now until the window shuts tonight.