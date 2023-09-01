Everton set to move for ‘exceptional’ attacker today, he wants to join

Journalist Fraser Fletcher claims Everton are likely to move for Leeds United forward Wilfried Gnonto once again today.

Fletcher took to X on Thursday evening and suggested the possibility of Gnonto completing a switch to Goodison Park before the deadline is possible.

Sean Dyche has been chasing Gnonto’s signature all summer and the player has even attempted to force through a move to Merseyside.

Photo by Jess Hornby/Getty Images

Indeed, Gnonto missed three of Leeds’ games at the start of the campaign after he refused to travel to Birmingham.

The Athletic reported that the youngster also trained away from the first-team, with Daniel Farke taking the decision.

Gnonto has since come back into the Leeds side and bagged one goal in three appearances for the Whites.

Yet, Fletcher claims Everton could still make another move to sign the 19-year-old today.

Everton likely to make late Gnonto move

Fletcher took to social media and provided an update on Gnonto’s future ahead of tonight’s deadline.

He wrote: “The door is not closed for Everton and Wilfried Gnonto, as previously reported.

“Difficult but Everton likely to ask the question again. Gnonto still very keen on the move before deadline day.”

Gnonto impressed for Leeds last season in what was his debut campaign in the Premier League.

The Italian winger netted six times and provided five assists in a struggling Leeds side.

He’s been labelled an ‘exceptional’ talent and has attracted interest from a host of Premier League clubs this summer.

But so far, Leeds have dug their heels in over selling Gnonto and it would be a surprise to see him leave this late in the window.