This was never going to be a quiet deadline day for Everton.

The Toffees need to change something after such a poor start to the season, and it sounds as though they may be back in for one of their top targets throughout this summer.

Indeed, according to Sky Sports’ Tom White, speaking on Sky Sports News (1/9/23 9:25AM), Everton are now back in talks to sign Wilfried Gnonto from Leeds United.

White says that Leeds maintain that Gnonto is not up for sale, but that resolve is being tested as we approach the deadline.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Everton in for Gnonto

White shared what he knows about the £20m player.

“Some news just in to us and it’s potentially good news for Everton, they are back in talks with Leeds United over the winger/striker Wilfried Gnonto. So the club haven’t given up on signing the player. Leeds have always maintained he’s not for sale but that is going to be tested right now,” White said.

“Gnonto has been reintegrated into the squad because he handed in a formal transfer request, it’s very rare that a player hands in a formal transfer request these days.

Leeds have a fight on their hands to keep Gnonto and remember only 15 minutes ago we told you they are trying to stave off interest in Summerville as well. So two key Leeds players are wanted by two Premier League clubs.”

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Gamechanger

If ever there was a signing that could change Everton’s fortunes, this is it.

Gnonto is an absolute star in the making. He’s the type of player who can make something out of nothing, and every Everton supporter should be very excited by the idea of Gnonto turning up at Goodison Park today.

Whether or not Leeds will buckle on this one remains to be seen, but this is certainly a situation to keep an eye on.