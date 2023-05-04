Report: 'Extraordinary' £8m Arsenal player keen to join English side if Gunners sell him this summer











Nuno Tavares is keen to stay in England next season – even if he ends up leaving Arsenal in the summer.

That is according to a report from Football London, which notes that he could be one of the players to leave the Gunners in the summer after spending the campaign out on loan.

Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images

It has been a turbulent time for Nuno Tavares. Of course, he was someone who made a superb start to life in Mikel Arteta’s plans before his form deserted him entirely.

Nuno Tavares interested in staying in England if he leaves Arsenal

And it has been something of a similar story out on loan with Marseille. The 23-year-old scored three goals in his first four Ligue 1 games. But his form has been more disappointing in recent months.

Photo by NICOLAS TUCAT/AFP via Getty Images

In fact, there has been criticism of Nuno Tavares’ attitude. So it is not entirely surprising to hear that he is one of the players who could be sold by Arsenal in the summer.

Interestingly, Football London reports that the £8 million youngster is interested in playing in England next year, whether he is at Arsenal or elsewhere.

It would be a big surprise if Tavares was in Arteta’s plans for next season. Arsenal may lose Kieran Tierney in the summer. But it is hard to imagine that Arteta will want the Portuguese battling with Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Tavares still seems to be an incredibly raw talent. He has plenty of ability. It has previously been suggested that Tavares has the ‘extraordinary’ potential to play for Manchester City.

But he seems to be some way off being the finished article. And Arsenal are on another level to the team they were when he arrived.