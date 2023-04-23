Newcastle growing confident of signing 'magnificent' Arsenal player











Newcastle United are growing confident of signing Kieran Tierney this summer, with sources close to the Arsenal left-back believing that a move to St James’ Park is increasingly likely.

That is according to The Sun, who report that Eddie Howe wants to sign a more attacking left-back after Dan Burn has spent much of the campaign in the role.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

It has been a frustrating season on a personal level for Kieran Tierney. He has been a fan favourite throughout his time at the Emirates. However, he has been second-choice behind Oleksandr Zinchenko this term.

Newcastle confident of Tierney deal

Tierney is an outstanding player. But he does not appear to suit the role as naturally as Zinchenko, with Mikel Arteta wanting his left-back to have more of a presence in the middle of the park.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Arsenal would surely love to hold onto Tierney. But it seems that there is a good chance that he will be on the move.

According to a report from The Sun, Newcastle are optimistic of signing Tierney. And the report adds that sources close to the Scotland international think the move is increasingly likely.

Meanwhile, The Sun adds that the fee will be at least £30 million.

It would be no surprise to see Tierney thrive elsewhere. He does not appear to suit the current system at the Emirates. But there is no question that he is a superb full-back.

For much of his spell at Arsenal, he was spoken about by many of the fans as a potential future captain.

If he can enjoy some luck with injuries, he could be an inspired addition for the Magpies. He is a ‘magnificent‘ player Newcastle fans would really take to.

As things stand, it appears entirely possible that he will move to Tyneside at some stage in the coming months.