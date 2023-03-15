Arsenal player gets blasted for his 'worst' attitude on loan











Arsenal loanee Nuno Tavares was having a fine campaign at Marseille, but over the last month or two, his form has dropped drastically.

The 23-year-old Portuguese left-back joined the Gunners from Benfica before the start of last season. He was excellent at the start but looked like a completely different player in the second half of the campaign.

The same seems to have happened at Marseille now, and French media outlets are far from happy with him.

Arsenal loanee Nuno Tavares gets criticised once again

Tavares has been heavily criticised at Marseille over the last two-and-a-half weeks.

First, he earned a 2.7/10 rating following his ‘disastrous‘ performance against PSG. Then, he was given a 3/10 rating even though Marseille beat Rennes.

Now, Tavares’ performance against Strasbourg seems to have angered Football Club de Marseille, who have had a real go at the Arsenal loanee and his ‘worst attitude’ after what happened in the last game.

They wrote, as relayed by Coeur Marseillais: “Tavares is getting worse and worse.

“Marseille as a whole are less performant, but certain individuals are too. It’s the case of the Portuguese, who frustrates both in his choices and his attitude. On the left, he often made the wrong choices, lost 25 balls through poor passes or wrong runs. He crosses to the front post when Malinovskyi is free at the back post.

“The worst remains his attitude, nonchalant in defence. He jogs and doesn’t seem bothered. He’s at fault for the first goal, not watching the ball and allowing Alohou to shoot. On the equaliser, he allows the cross, too far from his man and lack of aggression.”

TBR View:

It looks pretty clear now that Marseille will not sign Tavares on a permanent deal this summer.

The Portuguese defender’s phenomenal start to life in France convinced many that he will be a wanted man at the end of this season. However, it looks like he’ll be back at Arsenal in a few months’ time.

That complicates things for all parties, as Tavares has no future at the Emirates either. He already ‘annoyed‘ Mikel Arteta with his attitude last year, and more complaints about the same issue will definitely not go down well.

Tavares will likely be sold by Arsenal this summer, and it will be interesting to see how much money they can get off his sale.

