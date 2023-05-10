Report: 'Extraordinary' £26m player could join Aston Villa instead of Tottenham











Tottenham Hotspur target Pau Torres could reportedly end up signing for Aston Villa this summer because of Unai Emery.

The Villarreal defender, branded as ‘extraordinary‘, has been linked with a move to Spurs for years now. He is still reportedly on their wish list, with Football Transfers claiming this week that the North Londoners are in the race to sign him.

However, Aston Villa could end up beating Tottenham to Torres’ signature now, according to TuttoMercatoWeb.

Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images

Tottenham target Pau Torres could sign for Aston Villa

Pau Torres has been linked with a move to Tottenham and other Premier League sides for a few years now, but this summer could finally be the time when he makes the move.

The 26-year-old central defender will enter the final year of his contract at Villarreal in July.

He is expected to leave the club, and the report claims that he will be available for just £26 million, which is an absolute bargain for a player of his quality.

Tottenham could really do with someone like Torres, but if the report is to be believed, Aston Villa have the upper hand thanks to Unai Emery.

The report claims that the Villa boss, who managed Torres at Villarreal, is the defender’s ‘mentor’, and that’s probably why the Villans are ‘strongly following’ him.

That gives them an edge over Tottenham, especially if they end up finishing ahead of Spurs in the table.

Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

TBR View:

Unai Emery’s time at Arsenal was a disappointing one, but if there’s one game he’ll fondly look back on, it’s when his Gunners side smashed four past Tottenham.

Now, the Gunners’ allegiance aside, Emery could inflict some more pain on Spurs by signing a player who they’ve wanted for well over two years now.

If Emery can get Torres and a couple more top players, Villa could become serious challengers for the top six next season, much more than they already are.

It will be interesting to see what will happen with Torres this summer.

Photo by Marcio Machado/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

