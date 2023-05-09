Report: Tottenham now want to sign a centre-back who is actually faster than Dejan Kulusevski











Tottenham are in for a new centre-half, and he’s absolutely rapid.

According to Football Transfers, Tottenham Hotspur will rival Juventus for the signing of Pau Torres this summer.

The Spanish defender has been on Spurs’ radar for quite some time. There were strong links to the Villarreal star last summer, but, as we know, nothing came to fruition.

Tottenham also moved for Torres in 2021, but they were turned down by the Spaniard at that point. However, a lot has changed since then.

Indeed, Villarreal have declined since the departure of Unai Emery, while Spurs have tried and failed with Clement Lenglet in their left-footed centre-back slot.

Therefore, Tottenham are now back in for Torres, and regardless of who their manager is, this could be a dream signing.

A Spanish defender, being comfortable on the ball is second-nature to Torres, while he also possesses a ridiculous turn of pace.

According to The Speeds Database, Torres’ top speed clocks in at a massive 19.76 mp/h, that is quicker than a number of notable speedsters in the Spurs team such as Dejan Kulusevski and Lucas Moura.

As the likes of Virgil van Dijk and William Saliba have shown in recent years, pace is a crucial element of being a centre-half, and that’s something that Spurs have been lacking at the back with the likes of Eric Dier and Lenglet being far from the fastest defenders in the league.

Of course, whether or not this move goes ahead or not remains to be seen. Tottenham currently don’t have a manager or a Sporting Director, so that’s a problem, while both Juventus and Aston Villa are said to also be in for the defender and a reunion with Emery at Villa Park could well appeal to Torres.

