Arsenal are expected to earn around £13 million when Granit Xhaka leaves the club, with the midfielder in line to join Bayer Leverkusen in the summer transfer window.

That is according to a report from The Telegraph, which suggests that the Swiss could be joined by Thomas Partey in leaving the Emirates over the coming weeks.

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Granit Xhaka‘s exit has been anticipated for some time. It appeared to be significant as he waved to the fans after the final game of last season. And there has been lots of speculation surrounding his future.

Arsenal to receive £13m for Xhaka

Reports from BBC Sport on Saturday suggested that Arsenal had not actually received a bid for Xhaka. But it had previously been claimed by Kicker that he had agreed personal terms with Bayer Leverkusen. However, Arsenal wanted to have a replacement signed first.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

The Telegraph has now provided a further update. They have suggested that Arsenal are expected to receive around £13 million for the ‘exceptional‘ 30-year-old.

Obviously, it was never going to be a marquee sum. Xhaka is at an age where he could potentially be coming towards the end of his peak. And he has certainly had a turbulent time in North London.

Arsenal fans will hope that Xhaka’s exit is being used to increase their hopes of landing their new targets. Declan Rice is the key name on the wishlist. But more depth is needed ahead of their Champions League return.

Not only will their transfer kitty receive a boost, but Xhaka’s exit will also free up space on the wage bill.

Arsenal are definitely going to be one of the sides to watch in the window. And it feels like we are really not too far now from the Gunners making a number of announcements.