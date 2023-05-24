Arsenal will have to pay 'outstanding' player more than Bukayo Saka to sign him











Pundits Andy Goldstein and Darren Bent have argued about whether Arsenal will need to match Bukayo Saka’s wages to sign Declan Rice this summer.

Speaking on TalkSPORT, the pair disagreed on how much the West Ham United captain might cost if they bring him in.

Declan Rice appears to be Mikel Arteta’s top target this summer.

Arsenal have been linked with the England international for some time as he looks set to move on.

Rice still has one huge game to prepare for as West Ham face Fiorentina in the Europa Conference League final.

It would be the perfect way for him to end his time with the club if he could lift a European trophy.

Arsenal have just confirmed that Bukayo Saka has signed a new contract on huge wages which could affect what they offer Rice later in the summer.

Goldstein and Bent had very differing opinions on whether the 24-year-old deserved to be on the same money as Saka.

It’s given Rice’s agent a figure to negotiate with if Arsenal have a bid accepted for the midfielder.

Rice could demand Saka wages at Arsenal

Darren Bent and Andy Goldstein have very different views on whether Rice is worth the same to Arsenal as Saka.

Bent said: “Declan [Rice] will come and get £200k-a-week which is a lot, but he can’t be coming and demanding [Saka’s wages].”

Goldstein replied: “He’s probably more established than Saka. Not at Arsenal but as a player.

“Declan Rice is playing with players no disrespect that he’s much better than and he’s been outstanding.

“I think he’s West Ham’s Players’ Player and Fans Player [of the Year]. He’s just led his team to a European final, all Saka’s done is watch his side fall off a cliff.”

Bent added: “I get that, but there’s a difference between being the main man at a club that’s near the bottom, no disrespect to West Ham, or a club that’s near the top.

“How many times have we seen players come from lesser clubs who are their main men and get that opportunity and struggle.”

Goldstein didn’t agree and concluded: “If you were going to ask the majority of impartial England football fans who’s more important to England, Declan Rice or Bukayo Saka, it would be split.

“I’m telling you now, if you want to sign Declan Rice, you’re not getting him for £200k-a-week.”

TBR View – Arsenal have to get ready to spend big this summer

Arsenal will know that they’re about to spend a lot more on wages given Saka’s new contract and then trying to sign players like Rice.

However, if they can continue to finish in the top four and guarantee Champions League football that will offset the extra spending.

Mikel Arteta will know he needs to improve the squad to challenge Manchester City again in the Premier League.

Declan Rice immediately gives his squad a boost and looks ready to play for one of the league’s best sides.

