Report: Eddie Howe admires Newcastle target Scott McTominay's ball-carrying ability











According to The Athletic, Newcastle boss Eddie Howe is a big fan of Manchester United star Scott McTominay and his ability to carry the ball forward from midfield.

The Magpies are having a phenomenal season. They are third in the league and are also in the final of the Carabao Cup, where they will take on Manchester United.

Howe knows the Red Devils all too well, especially McTominay, who he tried to sign for Newcastle last month.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe admires Scott McTominay’s ball-carrying ability

Newcastle have been linked with a move to sign Scott McTominay in each of the last two transfer windows.

Dean Jones claimed five months ago that the Toon were ‘closely’ looking at the Manchester United star, while fellow journalist Keith Downie revealed last month that Howe’s side made an enquiry to sign him.

A move did not materialise on both occasions, and The Athletic now report that the Magpies will have to wait till the summer transfer window to have a chance of signing him.

The outlet also claims that Howe is a huge admirer of the way McTominay carries the ball from defensive midfield to more advanced areas of the pitch.

That’s one of the reasons why he wanted to sign the Scot for Newcastle, and with Casemiro ahead of him at Old Trafford, he felt he could get his man.

Sadly for Howe and the Magpies, United decided to keep hold of him.

TBR View:

It seems pretty clear that McTominay’s long-term future lies away from Manchester United.

The 26-year-old, branded as ‘incredible’, has started just 11 times in all competitions this season. He’s already behind Casemiro in the pecking order, and there’s a big chance United will sign another man in the middle of the park in the summer transfer window.

That would limit McTominay’s game time even further, which is not ideal at all as he enters the prime years of his career. He needs to go to a club where he’ll play regularly, and he may get that opportunity in the summer.

It will be interesting to see what Newcastle will offer Manchester United for McTominay if they make another move to sign him this summer.

