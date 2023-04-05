Report: Despite Enrique talks, Chelsea still want another Tottenham manager target more











Chelsea’s top managerial target is Julian Nagelsmann despite the fact Luis Enrique has flown to London to hold talks with the Blues.

According to Alfredo Pedulla, Nagelsmann remains the Blues’ number one choice, but he wants to wait until the summer to take a job, and this is very interesting to say the least.

Enrique has flown over to have talks with Chelsea, but it sounds as though they still have one eye on the ex-Bayern Munich manager after parting ways with Graham Potter.

Whatever Chelsea do next is bound to send shockwaves across London too as Tottenham also continue to search for a new manager.

Spurs have been strongly linked with both Nagelsmann and Enrique, and it may be a case of whichever manager doesn’t end up at Chelsea goes to Spurs.

Of course, there’s also potentially two impending vacancies at both Real Madrid and PSG in the summer, so the whole managerial landscape is very unpredictable at the moment.

Whether or not Nagelsmann is a more appealing candidate than Enrique is certainly up for debate.

Nagelsmann certainly has the stronger recent track record having won the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich last term, but we also mustn’t discount the stellar work Enrique did with Barcelona, even if his stint as the manager of Spain was slightly underwhelming.

Regardless of who goes where, both Todd Boehly and Daniel Levy have some huge decisions to make in the coming weeks as they look to get their respective clubs back on track after disappointing and damaging seasons for both teams.

Luckily, as we’ve seen many a time over the years, the right managerial appointment can revitalise an entire club and both Tottenham and Chelsea have the chance to change their fortunes, regroup and go again next season.

