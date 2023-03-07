Report: Tottenham's Fabio Paratici personally really likes 52-year-old manager who's currently not got a club











Fabio Paratici has always been a big admirer of Luis Enrique as a large question mark emerges over the Tottenham Hotspur future of Antonio Conte, according to a report from The Athletic.

Conte’s contract in North London is set to expire at the end of the season. And, from the outside, it really does appear that it may be best for all parties if there was a parting of the ways in the summer.

The Italian’s tenure has never really kicked on. Tottenham are, once again, in a battle for a top-four spot. And they have now opened the door for their rivals below them in the Premier League table.

Paratici a big admirer of Luis Enrique

Obviously, should Conte leave, Spurs face a massive decision over his replacement. Certainly, they will not want to concede further ground to the teams above them in the table.

A number of names are set to be in the mix. And The Athletic reports that Paratici is a long-time admirer of Enrique.

It is not clear whether Tottenham would have any interest in the 52-year-old. The Athletic notes that it was Daniel Levy, rather than Paratici, who was the driving force behind their interest in Conte. Meanwhile, the report adds that there would be doubts over Paratici’s own future if Mauricio Pochettino returned.

But Enrique’s availability means that Spurs would be mad to not ask the question if Conte leaves. He is currently out of work after leaving the Spain job off the back of a promising World Cup showing.

Tottenham need to make an inspired appointment

Enrique is certainly a marquee name, having previously coached Barcelona as well as La Roja. Pep Guardiola has previously described his former teammate as ‘one of the best managers‘ he has ever seen. So that is quite the positive endorsement.

Whoever Tottenham turn to, they are facing a tough job. Spurs find themselves fourth in the Premier League table right now. But the likes of Liverpool, Newcastle and Chelsea will all have their sights set on moving up the table in the coming months and years.