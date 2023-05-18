Report: Declan Rice to Arsenal deal is 'getting closer to completion'











Arsenal are reportedly getting closer and closer to completing a deal to sign Declan Rice from West Ham United this summer.

The Gunners look like they will fall short in the Premier League title race. They have been magnificent this season, but Manchester City are on a different level, which shows there is still a lot of room for improvement.

The summer transfer window gives Arsenal an opportunity to close that gap between themselves and the champions, and Rice would take them to a whole new level. Football Transfers share the latest on the deal.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Arsenal are very likely to sign Declan Rice this summer

Arsenal have been heavily linked with a move to sign Declan Rice for a few months now.

It is no secret at all that the Gunners’ priority this summer is a new central midfielder. They may even sign two players in that position with Granit Xhaka set to leave the club.

Rice is the priority target for Mikel Arteta and the Englishman would be fantastic. He’s good enough to play for almost every top club in the country and the Gunners will surely face competition for his signature.

However, the report claims that Arsenal’s negotiations for Rice are ‘getting closer to completion’ and the England star is looking ‘more and more likely’ to become a Gunner this summer.

That is massive news for the North Londoners, whose midfield will be sorted for the better part of the next decade if they can get Rice before the start of the new season.

Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images

TBR View:

Declan Rice is arguably the best player in his position in the entire Premier League.

The Englishman hasn’t had his best season for West Ham this time around, but he has still been excellent and is on the verge of leading the Irons to the final of the UEFA Conference League.

He is an ‘unbelievable‘ player and he will only get better in a superior team like Arsenal under the guidance of their manager, Mikel Arteta.

It will be interesting to see if Arsenal can get this deal wrapped up before they head out for pre-season this summer.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Show all