How Mikel Arteta really feels about Arsenal selling Granit Xhaka this summer











Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was reportedly keen to keep Granit Xhaka at the club this summer, but has backed the decision to move him on.

That’s according to 90 Min, who claim Arsenal have told Xhaka he can leave the club at the end of the campaign.

Xhaka has been a standout performer for the Gunners this season and it’s come as a surprise to see him linked with a move away from the club.

The 30-year-old has been a mainstay in Arteta’s side, but it seems that the Arsenal boss is backing the club’s decision.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

How Arteta feels about Arsenal selling Xhaka

90 Min claims that Arteta was keen to keep hold of Xhaka beyond the summer.

This is due to the impact he has in the Arsenal dressing room. But he is backing the club’s decision to allow him to leave.

The Gunners have told Xhaka he can seek a move elsewhere in the upcoming transfer window as he backed away from talks over a new deal.

Xhaka’s current contract is set to run until next year, but Arsenal are ready to cash in on the Swiss international.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Arteta and Xhaka have built a close bond during their time in north London together.

The Spaniard helped the midfielder turn his fortunes around at Arsenal after he was booed by his own fans back in 2019.

Nevertheless, the North London club will have to be ruthless moving forward if they wish to close the gap on Manchester City.

The Gunners have been heavily linked with moves for Moises Caicedo and Declan Rice, both of whom would arguably be an upgrade on Xhaka.

