Report: David Moyes really likes 'phenomenal' Arsenal player with West Ham keen to strengthen in his position











David Moyes is an admirer of Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun as West Ham target another forward in the summer transfer window.

That is according to a report from FootballTransfers, which notes that Arsenal could look to reduce the fee in their pursuit of Declan Rice by offering a player in exchange.

Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images

The report makes it clear that it is unknown which player would be offered. However, it would appear that Folarin Balogun may well be a contender to potentially head to the London Stadium.

West Ham could look at Folarin Balogun

Balogun, of course, has enjoyed an unbelievable season with Reims. He has scored 20 goals, including 19 in Ligue 1. But it appears that there is a major question mark over his Arsenal future.

Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

He is approaching the final two years of his contract at the Emirates. And reports from The Athletic recently suggested that Balogun has little intention of signing fresh terms with the Gunners.

He wants to be a first-choice striker. And he is not looking to leave on loan again. With that, Mikel Arteta faces the decision of whether to play him or sell him permanently.

And with Gabriel Jesus in the squad, it is hard to see Balogun getting the minutes he craves. So a summer exit could be on the cards.

And FootballTransfers suggests that David Moyes is a fan.

If Moyes stays on and is resigned to losing Rice, perhaps the opportunity to take Balogun will really appeal to him. The youngster has been ‘phenomenal‘ this season. And he would arrive with a point to prove if Arsenal let him go.

There is an opportunity for a goalscorer to make themselves absolutely indispensable to West Ham next season. So it should not be a surprise if this is not the last we hear of Balogun being linked with the Irons.