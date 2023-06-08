RB Leipzig want to sign Fabio Carvalho this summer, and they’re not giving up on this transfer.

Fabrizio Romano reported last week that the German club had a bid rejected for the midfielder, and now, Kicker report that this bid was in fact worth €12m (£10m).

Despite being knocked back at their first attempt, Leipzig aren’t giving up on the idea of bringing the ‘special’ Liverpool midfielder to the club.

Leipzig are lining up another offer, but Liverpool have been adamant that the former Fulham man will not be able to leave unless it is a loan deal or a permanent transfer with a buy-back clause.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool, quite obviously, don’t have much room for Carvalho at the moment as he’s barely played since the turn of the year, but, despite his lack of minutes, the Reds are seemingly still committed to his long-term development.

The player himself is thought to be quite unhappy on Merseyside at the moment, so perhaps a temporary switch away from Liverpool could do him the world of good as he tries to rediscover his best form.

Carvalho has been linked with a temporary move within the Premier League with Fulham thought to be in contention to re-sign the 20-year-old on loan this summer, but as players such as Jadon Sancho, Jude Bellingham and Reiss Nelson have shown in recent years, the Bundesliga can be a perfect destination for these young players to play regular minutes, develop and come back as more complete footballers.

Regardless of whether or not this move to Leipzig comes off, it’s clear to see that Liverpool do need to do something with Carvalho this summer if they’re going to get the best out of him in the coming years.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images