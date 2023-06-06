‘Deeply unhappy’: Reporter says ‘special’ Liverpool player is really disappointed right now











Fabio Carvalho is deeply unhappy at Liverpool.

That is according to Jack Collins, the host of the Ranks FC Podcast who says that he has some genuine knowledge about Carvalho’s situation.

Collins knows Carvalho well from his time at Fulham, and he says that he’s heard from good sources that the midfielder really isn’t happy with his situation at Anfield, claiming that noises from his camp seem to suggest he wants to leave permanently.

Photo by Alex Livesey – Danehouse/Getty Images

Carvalho isn’t happy

Collins shared what he knows about the ‘special’ Liverpool player.

“He is deeply unhappy with what has happened this season, that’s from a base of genuine knowledge,” Collins said.

“I can tell you he’s a very very fed up kid right now, he is very unhappy and I think there are genuine signs from his camp that he wants to get out of there permanently, because he feels let down.”

Can’t blame him

Can you really blame Carvalho for being unhappy with his current situation at Liverpool?

The midfielder joined the Reds after being one of the best players in the Championship at Fulham, and he hit the ground running at Anfield to begin with.

Goals against Newcastle and Bournemouth saw Carvalho catch the eye early in the season, but by the time the World Cup rolled around, he was out of the team and struggling for minutes.

He’s barely played any football in 2023, and as a young player with so much talent, Carvalho needs to be playing regular minutes.

Carvalho has been at Liverpool for less than a year, and he’s already unhappy.

Sadly, it’s hard to imagine that the youngster’s long-term future will be on Merseyside.

Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

