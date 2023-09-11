Club now expecting bids for their ‘magnificent’ player, amid claims Liverpool made huge summer offer

Newcastle are trying to tie down star midfielder Bruno Guimaraes to a new contract in the coming weeks.

The Brazilian has become an integral part of the team for the Magpies since joining from Lyon. Indeed, such has been the form of Guimaraes, that reports have claimed Liverpool even tried to sign him this summer for £100m.

And ahead of the summer window in 2024, Newcastle are apparently trying to protect their best asset in anticipation of further offers.

Newcastle expecting offers for Bruno Guimaraes, amid Liverpool interest

As we know, Liverpool went and signed a number of other midfielders instead of Guimaraes. The Reds landed Ryan Gravenberch on deadline day to add to the signings of Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister.

However, according to Football Transfers, further moves from clubs for Guimaraes are being anticipated by Newcastle.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

It’s reported that the Mags are keen to tie ‘Bruno’ down to fresh terms in order for them to maximise his value if the bids do come as they expect.

And while there’s no direct mention of Liverpool being among the clubs coming back for the Brazilian, it does seem like a deal could be possible.

Of course, a new contract would likely see Newcastle able to demand well in excess of £100m. Indeed, it’s been reported in recent days that a release-clause well beyond that £100m is being considered in the contract.

The Mags paid just £40m to sign Guimaraes from Lyon back in 2022.

One to watch for 2024

There does seem to be some momentum behind this one for some reason. Whether or not it’s an acceptance from Newcastle that they have a player who will be in-demand, or just simply that talk of a new contract brings this sort of situation to light, is unknown.

For Newcastle, the key is protecting themselves. If they are to lose a player like the ‘magnificent‘ Guimaraes then it’s vital they get the best fee possible.

As for Liverpool, the ship might have sailed now given they’ve spent north of £120m on new midfielders this summer. However, you never know, and given Bruno’s quality, the Reds might well come knocking again if they feel a deal is there to be done.