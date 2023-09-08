Journalist issues fresh Bruno Guimaraes contract update with release clause touted

Most Newcastle fans would agree that Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes is one of the very key players at St James’ Park right now.

Guimaraes has been a revelation ever since he moved to the club from Lyon. Key to last season’s Champions League charge, ‘Bruno’ is adored in the northeast by those in black and white.

However, despite reports of a new contract being negotiated, some Newcastle fans won’t be happy with what might end up being included.

Newcastle intending on release-clause for new Bruno Guimaraes contract

Of course, getting a player tied down to a new deal is always the most important step anyway. But in the modern game, release-clauses are a major factor and it seems like Newcastle might have to bow to one with Guimaraes.

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

According to The Telegraph’s Luke Edwards, the new contract for Bruno might well included such a clause.

Edwards, taking to his X account, claims that a clause of over £100m may be put in the deal. It is important to stress that it’s not a definite, but Edwards did comment in a further tweet that a release-clause is one of the factors in discussions.

Newcastle, then, will hope to get this one done and dusted ASAP.

Key to future success

Certain players are just absolutely vital to football clubs and when it comes to Newcastle, Bruno Guimaraes is one of those players.

The Brazilian has been nothing short of tremendous since making the jump to St James’ Park and it makes perfect sense to see him be rewarded now.

The release-clause will worry some fans. However, if it is set well in excess of £100m and someone does pay it, then that’s just how football works nowadays.

Certainly, Bruno is deserving of this new deal and Newcastle fans will be happy if he signs it.