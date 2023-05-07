BBC pundit now says £35m Arsenal man is worth his ‘weight in gold’ after Newcastle performance











Pundit Stephen Warnock was absolutely stunned by one moment from Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka against Newcastle United.

Warnock was covering one of the most exciting games of the season for BBC 5 Live at St. James’ Park.

Arsenal could have easily gone behind in the opening minutes if Jacob Murphy’s strike had hit the post at a slightly different angle.

Instead, Martin Odegaard’s long-range effort was the difference in the first half.

His shot nutmegged Sven Botman and Nick Pope couldn’t get across in time to keep it out.

NEWCASTLE, ENGLAND – MAY 7: Martin Odegaard of Arsenal celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 0-1 during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Arsenal FC at St. James Park on May 7, 2023 in Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom.

Newcastle and Arsenal both hit the woodwork early in the second half through Alexander Isak and Gabriel Martinelli respectively.

Joe Willock will think he should have equalised after some brilliant play from Isak.

However, Granit Xhaka produced a goal-saving block for Arsenal, and Warnock was seriously impressed.

The Swiss international was at the centre of most of the action at St. James’ Park.

His stock among the Gunners fan base continues to rise with every game he plays.

Warnock amazed by Arsenal star Xhaka

After Xhaka pulled off his incredible block, Warnock said: “Incredible challenge from Granit Xhaka.

“He had to make it, had to time it right otherwise he gives a penalty away. That is worth its weight in gold.”

The £35m Swiss international has arguably had his best season in an Arsenal shirt.

Mark Schwarzer has suggested that he’s been really underestimated this season, and he might not get the recognition he deserves away from The Emirates.

Despite no longer being captain, Xhaka is definitely still a leader in the squad.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

He was quickly managing the game for the Gunners in the first half, slowing down play when it suited Arsenal.

He’s been earmarked by Leandro Trossard as a potential future manager, although he may need to calm down slightly before switching the pitch for the dugout.

Warnock will be joined by the Arsenal fanbase in thanking Xhaka for his incredible tackle in the box.

He denied Joe Willock a goal against his old side and helped earn Arsenal a valuable three points.

Thanks to the 30-year-old, the title race carries on for a little longer.

