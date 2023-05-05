£66m forward leaning towards Premier League move after Arsenal talks - report











Arsenal have been linked with Bayer Leverkusen’s Moussa Diaby in recent months.

Back in January, Sport1 journalist Patrick Berger claimed the Gunners had held preliminary talks with his club.

Although Diaby stayed put, the summer transfer window could bring developments amid these links with Arsenal.

Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

BILD, via Sport Witness, has claimed that the France international is ‘clearly leaning’ towards a Premier League move.

As well as Arsenal, the likes of Real Madrid have been linked with Diaby.

However, BILD reckons a move to the Bernabeu ‘would still come as a surprise’ despite his impressive efforts this term.

Diaby apparently ‘already has contacts’ in England and is believed to be ‘clearly leaning’ towards the Premier League.

A month ago, BILD reported that Arsenal are ‘among the favourites’ for Diaby’s signature.

That article said the Gunners have been keeping in touch with the player about a potential move.

Our view

Diaby is an absolutely outstanding player, who boasts plenty of qualities including amazing pace and dribbling.

He has been deemed ‘one of the brightest forwards in Europe’ and a potential ‘next superstar’ for France.

This season, Diaby has registered an impressive 14 goals and 10 assists from 42 club appearances.

Arsenal will surely fancy their chances of bringing him to the Emirates Stadium.

He won’t come cheap. Berger claimed he’d cost the Gunners €75million (£66million) plus huge bonuses.

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Nonetheless, Arsenal could do with bringing in more quality in attack ahead of next season.

Indeed, they need quality all across the board. Manchester City have proven tough title opponents.

And they you’ve got the added rigours of Champions League football, hence the need to strengthen.

Diaby is certainly a player who’d add quality to the Arsenal ranks.