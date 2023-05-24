Report: Club chiefs fly to England to discuss £20m player's transfer, he wants to join Arsenal











Galatasaray board members have flown to England to discuss a transfer for Sacha Boey.

That is according to Fabrizio Romano who claims that the £20m player could be set for a move to the Premier League.

Members of Galatasaray board are in UK for negotiations. Two English clubs are keen on signing Sacha Boey and Victor Nelsson. 🟡🔴🇹🇷 #transfers Gala will only consider bids for more than €25m for Boey; same for Nelsson. There’s also interest in Nicoló Zaniolo [€35m clause]. pic.twitter.com/BJGb4TpaGS — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 23, 2023

Romano doesn’t mention which teams could be in for Boey this summer, but we can have a good guess that Arsenal could be one of the teams that are set for these discussions in the coming days.

Indeed, Arsenal have been strongly linked to Boey for quite some time now, and the player himself has reportedly earmarked a move to the Emirates for himself as his top priority this summer.

The right-back is supposedly very keen to head to Arsenal, and it may be no coincidence that Boey’s entourage are now in England to discuss a move.

Interestingly, Romano says that there are two English clubs in the mix to sign Boey, and while it’s fair to deduce that Arsenal could be one of the sides in the mix here, it’s much tougher to figure out who that second interested party could be, and, of course, that is a spanner in the works for Arsenal.

As much as Boey does want to move to Arsenal, he may have to settle for being the second-choice right-back at the Emirates if he does move to north London after Ben White’s fantastic season at full-back.

Where Boey ends up remains to be seen, but after a fantastic season over in Turkey, the defender could well be heading to the Premier League next year.

This is certainly a situation to keep an eye on as Boey looks to make his next move away from Galatasaray.

