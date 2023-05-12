£10m Arsenal target expecting to be sold after admitting he fancies Gunners move











Arsenal have made contact with Galatasaray full-back Sacha Boey as they look to tie up a deal for the Frenchman this summer.

Boey has emerged as a target for the Gunners in recent weeks. Indeed, reports have even suggested that Boey has decided that Arsenal are the team he’d like to sign for most.

And according to Turkish outlet Aksam, Boey is now expecting to be sold this summer.

Photo by Seskim Photo/MB Media/Getty Images

Arsenal want to sign Sacha Boey

Aksam is claiming that other clubs have stepped back from the race to sign Boey thanks to Arsenal initiating contact with the full-back.

Valued at around the £10m mark, Boey is believed to be seen by Arsenal as the ideal signing for a position they lack depth in.

At the moment, Ben White is seen as the first-choice right-back, while Takehiro Tomiyasu has picked up an injury.

Arsenal are expected to strengthen in the summer and Boey, given his bargaian price, could be a smart option.

Boey has made 30 appearances in all competitions for Galatasaray this season. However, he is expected to be among six players who are moved on over the summer in a mini clearing of the decks by the Turkish giants.

TBR’s View: Bargain buy

There won’t be too many players of Boey’s quality on the market this summer for the money. At aroundD £10-13m, he really does look like a player whoc an do a job at the highest level.

For Arsenal, new signings over the summer are going to be key. Having done so well in the market in recent windows, getting it right this time around will be massive.

Boey seems like a good starting point. He is a good age and plays in a problem position for Mikel Arteta. And the fact he wants to sign as well, is all the more a bonus.

Photo by Berk Ozkan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images