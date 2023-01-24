Tottenham transfer news: Sporting now thinking about selling Pedro Porro for £30m











Sporting CP are now really thinking about selling defender Pedro Porro to Tottenham Hotspur this month.

That’s according to the Daily Mail, who believe the Portuguese club may have even lowered their asking price.

Spurs boss Antonio Conte is desperate to add a new right wing-back to his squad in this transfer window.

At the start of the month, Inter Milan defender Denzel Dumfries was an option Tottenham were considering.

Inter could end up selling Dumfries this month, but Porro remains Tottenham’s top target.

Young full-back Malo Gusto has also been keenly watched by Spurs in recent weeks.

However, he appears to be the latest Chelsea target, who are determined to continue hoovering up talent.

Porro is the man Tottenham very much have in their sights now, and they’ll be hoping they can do a deal with Sporting in the next month.

The Portuguese club were determined not to let him leave before their derby match against Benfica.

That has now passed, and Spurs will be hoping to get a deal done soon.

Sporting now thinking about selling Tottenham target Porro

The Daily Mail suggest that Sporting would let Porro leave for £30m plus add-ons.

The full-back has a £40m release clause, and up to this point, Sporting have been unwilling to budge from that valuation.

Spurs previously had a bid rejected for around £30m, although that included giving up their right to any future fee for Marcus Edwards.

Negotiating the right bonuses and add-ons now appears to be the main problem stopping a deal going ahead.

The Daily Mail also believe that Sporting are preparing for Porro’s exit to Tottenham.

The Portuguese club are considering a move for sc Heerenveen defender Milan van Ewijk.

Sporting may want to get a deal done quickly for Porro, as Fulham are also interested in Van Ewijk.

Porro was been described as the ‘perfect’ defender, and Tottenham fans will very much hope that’s the case.

Emerson Royal was given the nod over Matt Doherty last night, and had a decent game.

But he still looks rash in some defensive situations, and doesn’t offer enough going forward.

Porro could be the man to solve both of those issues.

