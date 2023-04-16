Report claims Tottenham are looking for a manager who views them as first choice this time











Tottenham are continuing their search for a new manager behind the scenes as they see out the season with Cristian Stellini at the helm.

Stellini’s time as manager is hardly taking off at the moment. So far, performances have been much of the same for Spurs fans who had become tired of Antonio Conte’s dismal football.

Yesterday’s defeat against Bournemouth seemed like a new low for Tottenham and it remains to be seen just how they’ll react in their next fixture.

Photo by Vincent Mignott/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Commitment

Looking ahead to the summer, there are a number of names being mentioned in relation to being the new manager.

The likes of Julian Nagelsmann, Arne Slot, and Mauricio Pochettino are all being considered, while Graham Potter is also thought to be high on the list of some Spurs board members.

However, Football.London is reporting today that whoever does take charge must be fully invested into Spurs. That means that Tottenham and Levy are looking for a manager who views the club as first-choice. Not simply a manager who has seen other jobs pass by, before settling on Spurs.

That thought process could well be why Spurs are holding fire. Levy will be keen to get his next appointment bang on.

TBR’s View: Tottenham right to wait

Given how things have gone for Levy in the last five years or so with managers, it’s little wonder he is willing to wait.

Tottenham do not want to be simply giving the job to a manager who sees them as second or third choice. They want a manager who truly believes in the club. And really, you can’t blame Levy for wanting that.

Spurs simply must get their next appointment right. This current squad of players like Kane and Son are running out of time to win something. Getting the right coach, then, is the priority right now.