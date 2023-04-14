Arne Slot has a big chance to become Tottenham manager with Levy backing











Feyenoord manager Arne Slot is among the names being considered by Daniel Levy to become the new Tottenham manager.

According to reports from Voetbal International, Slot features high on the wanted list of Daniel Levy after impressing over the Eredivisie.

Spurs are looking at a number of candidates to replace Antonio Conte in a permanent capacity this summer. Currently, Cristian Stellini and Ryan Mason are in temporary charge of matters.

Photo by Jeroen Meuwsen/BSR Agency/Getty Images

Pochettino 2.0

Slot has certainly impressed in recent times and he did enough to be considered for the Leeds job after they sacked Jesse Marsch.

Of course, the Whites opted for Javi Gracia in the end and right now, that appointment is looking a bit of a risky one.

VI reports how Slot is said to have impressed Daniel Levy with his work at Feyenoord. Indeed, Tottenham correspondent Alasdair Gold has even commented on certain comparisions with former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino.

“He sounds like Pochettino, he sounds like a Pochettino in the making. And you know, Spurs have always looked for someone like Pochettino,” Gold said.

TBR’s View: Arne Slot interesting for Tottenham fans

There are so many names being linked with the Spurs job right now that it is certainly catching the attention of the whole footballing world.

Replacing Antonio Conte feels like Tottenham’s biggest appointment in years. Yes, Conte didn’t deliver in the end but after putting so much faith in the Italian, the next appointment feels huge.

Slot is certainly an intriguing name in the mix. He has done so well with Feyenoord and Spurs fans will make obvious comparisons to Erik ten Hag.