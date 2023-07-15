Report: CL club now really think they can convince Tottenham star to join them

French champions Paris Saint-Germain now think they can convince Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane to join them in the coming weeks.

The Englishman, branded as a ‘complete’ striker by Thierry Henry on CBS Sports, has entered the final year of his contract at Spurs, and his future is up in the air. Daniel Levy is desperate to keep hold of him, but with less than 12 months left in his deal, it will not be easy.

Bayern Munich are really keen to sign Kane and have already tabled a couple of bids. Now, The Independent claim PSG have joined the race to and are growing in confidence.

PSG think they can convince Tottenham’s Harry Kane to join them

Just a few months ago, everyone’s opinion was that Harry Kane will not move out of England even if he left Tottenham this summer.

However, the feeling around that situation has changed now.

Numerous reports have revealed that Kane is willing to join Bayern Munich and even has an ‘agreement‘ with them. That may well be why the German champions are pushing so hard, but PSG are ready to complicate things for them.

The report claims Paris Saint-Germain are ready to match any bid Bayern will table for Kane this summer.

The French giants apparently think the Tottenham man would be open to moving to France to try and win the Champions League there.

Bayern’s most recent bid for Kane was worth £80 million – a fee, the report claims, PSG can easily surpass if they decide to make an official offer in the coming days.

TBR View:

Tottenham are desperate to keep hold of Kane and are even willing to go above and beyond to convince him.

Reports revealed this week that Daniel Levy has informed the Englishman’s camp that he’s ready to make him one of the highest-paid players in Europe. A role after his retirement has also been offered.

That is really attractive, but a club like PSG have the financial might to blow Tottenham and most other clubs out of the water if it comes to it.

It will be interesting to see what will happen if PSG do bid for Kane in the coming days.