The Harry Kane transfer saga at Tottenham Hotspur continues, and Sky Sports Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg has shared the latest on the situation.

The Englishman has entered the final year of his Spurs contract and he is in a very strong position. He can either push for a move now or just stay at Tottenham for another year before walking away for free.

German champions Bayern Munich are really keen to sign him in this window, and Plettenberg has revealed on Twitter that there is an agreement between the club and the player about the move.

Tottenham’s Harry Kane has an agreement with Bayern Munich to join them

Harry Kane is one of the best strikers in the world and it’s no surprise that he’s a wanted man.

Bayern Munich’s interest has been heavily publicised, and a report from RMC Sport claimed yesterday that French champions Paris Saint-Germain are really keen to sign him too.

Kane can choose wherever he wants to go, but the real issue is Daniel Levy. It will not be easy to convince the Tottenham chairman, but persuading the player, on the other hand, hasn’t been too difficult.

That’s according to Sky Sports Germany’s Plettenberg, who claimed that there is already an ‘agreement’ between Kane and Bayern over a transfer this summer.

He tweeted: “As reported: Harry #Kane made 100 % clear that he only wants to join FC Bayern! He’s not considering a move to another club abroad.

“It’s an agreement between Kane & Bayern. Kane is convinced that he can win the Champions League with Bayern & Tuchel.”

TBR View:

Bayern don’t look like they will give up, and a green light from Kane is probably why.

The Englishman deserves to be in the Champions League season after season, but he won’t be able to play a part in any European competition at Tottenham next season.

That’s not ideal at all for a player as good as him, and it is understandable why he’s said to be willing to move on and win trophies elsewhere. At Bayern, he is guaranteed silverware, and it won’t be a surprise at all if Thomas Tuchel wins the Champions League with the Spurs star leading his line.

It will be interesting to see what will happen with Kane in the coming weeks.