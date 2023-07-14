Daniel Levy has told Harry Kane’s advisors something very exciting in latest meeting

Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane’s future continues to be in the news, and Daniel Levy is now prepared to go above and beyond to keep hold of his star man.

The Ange Postecoglou era is underway at Spurs and the Aussie has made three very impressive signings already – Guglielmo Vicario, James Maddison and Manor Solomon.

However, the talk of the town continues to be about Kane’s future amid Bayern Munich’s serious interest. 90min has shared the latest on the situation.

Photo by Chloe Knott – Danehouse/Getty Images

What Daniel Levy has told Harry Kane’s agents after ‘secret’ Bayern meeting

Earlier today, we told you about a report from BILD that revealed Bayern Munich CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen held a ‘secret meeting‘ with Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy to discuss a move for Harry Kane.

Levy’s stance is still the same as it was a month ago – he does not want to let Kane leave.

The England captain has entered the final year of his contract at Tottenham, and there is the huge risk of losing him for nothing this time next year if he’s not sold now.

Levy is more than aware of that, which is why he has reportedly proposed a very exciting offer to Kane’s camp.

The Spurs chairman is said to have told Kane’s advisors that he will make the striker one of the highest-paid players in Europe. Along with that, the proposed new deal will also lay out ‘a map for him once his playing career comes to a close’.

Kane’s ambition is to win the biggest trophies in club football, but it has to be said that this is a very lucrative offer from Levy and Tottenham, which will not be easy to turn down.

Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images

TBR View:

Harry Kane is in a very strong position right now, but there is no easy decision to make.

Staying at Spurs by signing a lucrative new contract wouldn’t be a bad option. He’ll get to stay in London with his family and end up becoming an absolute legend of the club. He’ll likely break Alan Shearer’s record too.

However, based on what we’ve seen over the last decade and a half, Kane will not win any major trophies if he stays at Tottenham. That makes a move to Bayern Munich more attractive.

It will be interesting to see which direction Kane will go in if Levy officially tables that offer in the coming weeks.