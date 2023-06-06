Report: Chelsea have just started talks to sign £75m Brazil star Casemiro wanted at Man United











Chelsea have reportedly just opened talks with Paris Saint-German to sign Neymar this summer, just two weeks after reports claimed Casemiro was urging him to join Manchester United.

There are a lot of changes happening at PSG at the moment. Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos have both announced their exits, while Christophe Galtier is also about to get sacked.

Now, Le10 Sport claim that Neymar could be the next one out, and Chelsea are apparently in discussions with the French champions to seal a deal.

Photo by Aurelien Meunier – PSG/PSG via Getty Images

Chelsea want to sign Neymar this summer

After what was an awful season that saw them finish 12th, Chelsea are looking ahead with Mauricio Pochettino to bring the club back to where they belong.

The Blues will have no European distractions next season – it will mostly just be one game a week. That should benefit them massively, and they are hoping to make some big moves.

The report claims that Chelsea have just contacted PSG to officially open negotiations to sign Neymar this summer. The Brazilian has had a mixed season in Paris, and there’s a huge chance he could leave.

PSG are not against the idea of selling their most expensive player. They are ready to let him go if a good offer arrives, which is why they are listening to what Chelsea have in mind.

Neymar’s current contract expires in the summer of 2025 but he has an option to extend that by another year.

Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images

Casemiro urged him to sign for Manchester United

Neymar’s future has been in the news for a while now, with Newcastle United reportedly one of the clubs interested in the Brazilian superstar. Journalist Graeme Bailey claimed at the start of last month that he could be sold for £75 million.

Then, about two weeks ago, French outlet L’Equipe claimed that Manchester United are also keen to sign Neymar and Erik ten Hag’s side were the ‘most advanced’ with their interest.

The outlet also claimed then that Casemiro was desperate for the PSG superstar to join Old Trafford and was urging him to make the move this summer.

Now, with Chelsea in the mix, it will be interesting to see where Neymar will end up if he leaves PSG in the coming months.

Photo credit should read MANAN VATSYAYANA/AFP via Getty Images

