'Our understanding': Newcastle's owners are now seriously interested in 'incredible' £75m forward - journalist











Newcastle United’s majority shareholders are seriously interested in bringing Neymar in from Paris Saint-Germain this summer – but won’t force a player upon Eddie Howe.

That is according to 90min journalist Graeme Bailey, who was speaking to the Talking Transfers podcast as Neymar seemingly closes in on leaving PSG.

Photo by Xavier Laine/Getty Images

It has been a remarkable season for the Magpies. Eddie Howe’s side look set to be playing in the Champions League next year, having been battling relegation for much of the previous campaign.

Newcastle eyeing stunning Neymar move

They have, so far, avoided really splashing the cash under the new owners. But it would appear that they may be prepared to modify their strategy slightly to take that next step.

Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images

And they have apparently set their sights on one of the most recognisable faces in the world.

Bailey suggested that Newcastle are prepared to make a big play for Neymar this summer – as long as Howe is on board with a potential deal.

“It’s our understanding, sources have told us that Newcastle United’s majority shareholders PIF have a real interest in bringing Neymar to the Premier League. This is a real thing,” he told the Talking Transfers podcast.

“Newcastle, for me, I think is an ideal fit for him in some ways. They do want a left-sided forward. They want a marquee signing, they love Brazilians. It wouldn’t be a cheap deal, we’re being told PSG would want around £75 million, maybe a bit more. But spread over a certain of time, that’s not much anymore.

“They won’t force a player onto Eddie Howe. They won’t make him take a player. But in Neymar’s case, he does tick a lot of boxes here.”

Signing Neymar would be a massive statement from Newcastle. He is now 31. And he may no longer be at his absolute prime. But there are only a handful of sides in the world who can afford the forward.

So the fact that Newcastle seem like genuine contenders is quite something.

It would be a surprise if the Brazil international ended up on Tyneside. Newcastle have built a really impressive squad. And they will be wary of upsetting the balance of the squad.

But Neymar is an ‘incredible‘ player. So if Newcastle get the sense that he would be keen on a deal, they would be mad to not seriously consider making it happen.