Report: Aston Villa now interested in signing a player Klopp has called 'unbelievable'











Aston Villa are set for a very exciting summer transfer window.

Indeed, the Unai Emery revolution is well and truly underway at Villa Park, and the NSWE ownership are ready to back the Spaniard this summer.

There have been links to a number of exciting players such as Dusan Vlahovic and Ferran Torres, but now, the club are being linked with a more tried and tested Premier League option.

Indeed, according to The Mail, Villa are now keen on a move for Leicester City’s Harvey Barnes.

With the Foxes’ relegation from the Premier League likely to be confirmed this weekend, the winger could well be on the market this summer, and Villa are ready to strike.

Photo by Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images

The former West Brom loanee has been a shining beacon of hope in what has been a truly terrible season for Leicester. He’s somehow come out of this term with double-figures in terms of goals in a team that has failed to create many chances, and we can’t help but be excited about what he could do at Villa.

Indeed, in a front three that has been absolutely purring under Unai Emery, Barnes could be an absolute superstar. Yes, he squanders a number of chances, but his movement and attacking positioning is second to none in the Premier League.

If Emery can finetune Barnes’ game and help him get to the next level, he could have a genuine superstar on his hands.

Yes, it’s easy to get excited about the big names from Europe, but someone who is proven at this level over a number of years is a much safer bet.

There’s a reason Jurgen Klopp has called Barnes ‘unbelievable’ in the past, and it’s hard to suggest that he’d be anything but a brilliant signing for Villa.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

