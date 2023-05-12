‘I’ve spoken to people near him’: Journalist shares what Dusan Vlahovic’s camp are saying about Aston Villa











Dusan Vlahovic’s camp are not denying rumours linking the Serbian striker with a move to Aston Villa.

Speaking on the Talking Transfers Podcast, Graeme Bailey has been discussing Vlahovic’s future, and he says that he’s spoken to people close to the Serbian.

The striker has been linked to Villa, and according to Bailey, Vlahovic’s camp are not dismissing the idea that the forward could head to Villa Park.

However, Vlahovic’s camp also aren’t stating that Villa are the favourites for his signature either.

What’s been said about Vlahovic?

Bailey shared what he’s heard about the striker and his links to the Midlands club.

“He (Alemany)could turn Villa around off the field and help them become a top operator in Europe. They are looking at this calibre of players now. Vlahovic, when I’ve spoken to people near him, they’re not dismissing the Villa link, but they’re not saying they’re favourites,” Bailey said.

In the race

It certainly sounds as though Villa are in the race for Vlahovic, but they’re certainly not favourites.

A player of this talent will want to play for a Champions League side, there’s no doubt about it, but if no suitable club makes an offer for Vlahovic this summer, a move to Villa Park could be on the cards.

This is an incredibly ambitious move for Villa to be making, and while it’s not a transfer that seems to be impossible by any stretch of the imagination, a number of dominoes may have to fall for the Juventus striker to actually end up signing for the Villans.

This is one to keep an eye on heading into the summer, but it may be one to keep in the back of your mind rather than the forefront of your focus.

