Report: Aston Villa 'advancing' in talks over £40m forward











Aston Villa have enjoyed an outstanding season and look set for a grandstand finish under Unai Emery.

The Villans are seventh in the Premier League table and could yet seal a Europa League place for next term.

In addition, Villa are expected to bring in Mateu Alemany from Barcelona as their new football director.

Reports from Spain have begun doing the rounds as to who the Villans could target in the summer transfer window.

On Saturday, AS claimed that Alemany has identified Barca forward Ferran Torres as a potential target.

The Spanish outlet – via Sport Witness – also claimed Villa and Barca had been in talks over the 23-year-old.

Sport has since put out another update, claiming Alemany and Emery are huge fans of Torres.

Apparently, they are ‘clear’ that the former Manchester City ace can be a ‘differential footballer’ at Villa Park.

Barca have reportedly made Torres available for transfer due to their need to raise funds and the fact he’s not a regular.

Villa, now the main suitors for the player, are ‘advancing’ a deal alongside Barca, with options to reach an agreement.

The Premier League side’s interest is ‘beginning to develop in the form of an offer’, continued the report.

Villa are reportedly ‘trying to reach a favourable agreement’ with Barcelona, suitable for both parties.

The La Liga giants would finalise the deal for around €45m (£40m) and are ‘working on it’, added Sport.



What a signing Torres would be for Villa, and for a fee that wouldn’t break the bank either.

Although he’s not been getting much game time for Barca, he’s a top talent and has many years ahead of him.

Torres also has Premier League experience with Manchester City, so he should adapt fairly quickly once back.

Despite the fact he’s not a natural centre-forward he has been very impressive in that role in the past.

In fact, Pep Guardiola stated that he has a better sense for goal in central positions than even Gabriel Jesus does.

“I spoke with Gabriel and he likes to play sometimes more in wider positions than the central one,” Guardiola said.

“And Ferran has a big sense for the goal, I would say a little bit higher than Gabriel when he plays in central positions,”