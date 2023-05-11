Report: Aston Villa now frontrunners to sign Liverpool midfield target











Aston Villa are now reportedly in talks with Sporting Lisbon for Liverpool midfield target Manuel Ugarte as they look to strengthen their squad over the summer.

According to FootballTransfers, Villa are now the “surprising frontrunner” for the player, who has been heavily linked with Jurgen Klopp’s Reds.

Unai Emery is planning to make his squad a lot better as they could be battling in Europe next season.

Ugarte is loved by many, with one claiming he is “made of steel”. Liverpool’s interest is big and apparently the club have been in talks for a couple of weeks.

Despite this, Villa want to try and tempt him to their club. For now, no formal offer has been made for the Uruguayan star.

(Photo by Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images)

Aston Villa want Manuel Ugarte

The “irrepressible ball winner” has been in smashing form for Sporting Lisbon this season and has been key to their Europa League success.

The 22 year-old has a £52million release clause, a price Villa could probably pay. The fact that they are now battling in the top eight is great for their future prospects.

Gone are the days of worrying about losing Jack Grealish. Now, they have a European winning manager, wealthy owners and a strong team.

It is a very exciting time for fans of the club and it would be a huge season if they can manage to qualify for a European competition.

They have shown this season that they can compete with some of the best teams in England. Emery has been a huge reason for this.

Signing players like Ugarte, who are linked to some big clubs like Liverpool, would be a huge statement of intent from the club. Ugarte would no doubt slide straight into the Villa team.

(Photo by Neville Williams/Aston Villa FC via Getty Images)

Last year, Liverpool.com published an opinion article urging the Anfield to look at Ugarte.

‘A tenacious midfielder who reads the game well and is blessed with astute technical ability,’ they wrote.

‘Ugarte’s best asset is his ability to intercept the ball and break up opposition attacks.’

‘Just like Tchouameni, while Ugarte is comfortable in the holding midfield role, he can also slot in as a number eight and provide a box-to-box role if necessary.’

Villa could have strong competition for Ugarte but he certainly seems like a player worth pushing the boat out for.