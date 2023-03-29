Report names Tottenham target Manuel Ugarte among the world's best youngsters











Tottenham Hotspur target Manuel Ugarte has been named as one of the top youngsters in world football.

ESPN have compiled a 39-strong list of players aged 21 or under, who are set to take the game by storm in the coming years – if they haven’t already.

Jude Bellingham is their number one pick.

Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images

The England star is knocking on that door of being world-class, despite not even turning 20 yet.

And the likes of Pedri, Ansu Fati, Gavi, Eduardo Camavinga and Josko Gvardiol are all up there too.

Sneaking onto the list at number 39 is Ugarte, Sporting CP’s midfield maestro.

The Uruguay international has enjoyed an absolutely superb season over in Portugal, and has thrived since the departures of Joao Palhinha and Matheus Nunes to the Premier League.

Ugarte made headlines earlier this season for being the best tackler in the Champions League.

The 21-year-old loves getting stuck in. But he’s also extremely tidy in possession. The fact he has such a good all-round game already means plenty of teams are interested in him.

One of those teams reported to be keen is Tottenham Hotspur.

The player is respresented by the agent Jorge Mendes.

Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

And apparently, he has offered his South American client to a number of teams, including Spurs, Newcastle United, Wolves and Barcelona.

ESPN’s write up for him is highly encouraging.

They say: “He’s determined, hard-working and focused on improving the weaker aspects of his game. An irrepressible ball winner, he attempts a stunning seven tackles per 90 minutes (at a success rate of 55%) and swiftly looks to press opponents and close gaps.

“Technically he’s a master of the basics with tidy control, a solid short-to-long passing range and an absence of anything flashy. He is intelligent, often finding the right option after regaining possession, and plays to his strengths.”

Tottenham would land a gem if they signed Manuel Ugarte this summer

Competition for Ugarte should be very strong this summer.

He really has shone in Portugal this season and would improve many starting XIs across Europe.

Photo by Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images

Ugarte is said to have a release clause of around £53 million. Sporting are supposedly wanting to agree a fresh deal for the player that would see that clause increase.

He would certainly not come cheap.

But whoever gets him will have a potential superstar on their hands.