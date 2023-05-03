Report: Liverpool in direct talks with £53million Jude Bellingham alternative











Liverpool have been in direct talks with Sporting Lisbon star Manuel Ugarte as they look to improve their midfield.

The report from footballtransfers states that Jurgen Klopp’s Reds have been “in talks with the Uruguayan for two weeks”.

Ugarte is “really liked” by Liverpool. Despite this, he is not at the front of their shortlist and they do have other targets in midfield, said the report.

Ugarte has a release clause of £53million. Liverpool are reportedly not ready to spend that much money on one player as they need multiple summer signings.

(Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images)

Liverpool interested in Ugarte

It is no shock to see Liverpool keen to sign a midfielder. They have lacked quality in their midfield and this has been a huge reason for them not being in the top four.

With players like James Milner, Jordan Henderson and Thiago ageing, Jurgen Klopp needs midfield reinforcements. Ugarte seems to be ideal, with media claiming he is “made of steel”.

Earlier this season, the £53million star embarrassed Arsenal with a world-class long range goal at the Emirates. This saw him globally recognised by many.

Ugarte is only 22, but already has eight caps for his country. He has also already featured 82 times for Sporting Lisbon.

Liverpool would be getting a great asset in Ugarte. He would perfectly slot into the midfield now and he could stay there for many years.

No doubt the transfer interest would excite many Liverpool fans. With the club missing out on Jude Bellingham, they needed to look elsewhere. Ugarte seems like a great Bellingham alternative.

(Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images)