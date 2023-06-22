Report: Arsenal will listen to offers for two top talents but will only allow one to leave

There looks to be a lot of business happening around Arsenal this summer and the latest reports suggest that the club will listen to offers for both Folarin Balogun and Eddie Nketiah.

The latest report comes from the Daily Mail, who state that both Arsenal players are currently on the market but they will only allow one to leave.

Understandably the club do not want to allow both to leave as they still need some depth in their squad. It is definitely a difficult situation.

Nketiah, who has been deemed ‘incredible‘, has had to mainly settle with appearances from the bench.

Meanwhile, Balogun has stated that he either wants to play or be sold.

The ‘frightening‘ forward has just returned from a loan in Ligue 1 where he scored 22 goals.

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Arsenal put Nketiah and Balogun up for sale

Despite both of the players seemingly looking like they are behind Gabriel Jesus in the pecking order, it is no shock to see Arsenal not want to lose both.

With the sheer amount of competitions and fixtures they have, they will need to make sure they have good quality in depth. Having three strikers seems like a must for the Gunners.

Reports from Fabrizio Romano have suggested that centre-forward Kai Havertz is close to joining the club. No doubt this puts Nketiah and Balogun further down the pecking order.

With Balogun seemingly set on leaving for consistent football and Nketiah only signing a new contract last summer, it seems better to sell Balogun despite his good form.

Nketiah hasn’t complained about being a fringe player this season and due to this, he may be happy with the same role again next season.