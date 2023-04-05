‘He’s been training outside’: Arsenal’s ‘incredible’ player is almost back from injury - journalist
Eddie Nketiah appears to be edging closer to a return from injury.
The striker has been out of action for over a month now after picking up what was described as a ‘nasty injury’ by Mikel Arteta.
However, it sounds like the youngster is well on the road to recovery.
Indeed, according to Tom Canton on The Gooner Talk YouTube channel, Nketiah has been training outdoors and he could be back within a couple of weeks.
Nketiah working towards a return
Canton shared what he knows about the striker.
“What about Eddie do we see him feature in the Liverpool game?” Canton was asked.
“Again, I don’t think so, I know that he’s been training outside, but I don’t think he’s been integrated back into the group yet. I think we’re more likely to see him in a couple of weeks rather than against Liverpool,” Canton said.
Boost
Having Eddie Nketiah back will be a big boost for Arsenal as they try to win the Premier League title.
Yes, he’s not their starting striker and he probably won’t get loads of minutes, but he does provide something different off the bench and he knows where the back of the net is.
When you’re this far into a title race, every goal is like gold dust, and if Nketiah can come back and just score a couple between now and the end of the season, he may well prove to be invaluable for Arsenal.
The ‘incredible’ striker could well be back in the mix for the game against Manchester City in a few weeks’ time, and don’t be shocked if he ends up being the difference maker in that match.
